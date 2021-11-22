SkyView
UofSC Tiger Burn returns from pandemic hiatus

File photo of the Tiger Burn from a previous year.
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Tiger Burn is back after its pandemic hiatus.

The Tiger Burn will take place at Bluff Road Intermural Fields at 6 p.m on Monday.

The annual pep rally includes members of the football team, coaching staff, Cocky, UofSC students and alumni.

UofSC explains the history of the pep rally:

The idea of the Tiger Burn was born out of a full-scale riot in 1902. That year, when South Carolina scored an upset victory, Clemson students became angry about a drawing of a gamecock crowing over a beaten tiger. Eventually, both sides agreed to burn the poster in an effort to defuse tensions, but the fighting cemented the gamecock as the UofSC mascot.

The tiger has been built by a group of students from the UofSC student chapter of the American Societ of Mechanical Engineers. Some of the tigers have been more than 30 feet tall, according to school officials.

