President Biden to visit Fort Bragg Monday ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

This is the president’s first time at Fort Bragg since he took office.
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WBTV) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be spending an early Thanksgiving with service members in North Carolina.

They’ll be joined by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper at Fort Bragg on Monday.

The president is expected to depart from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland around 4:20 p.m. Monday and then arrive in N.C. about an hour later.

At Fort Bragg, a “Friendsgiving” dinner is going to take place at 6 p.m., according to the White House.

