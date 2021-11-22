President Biden to visit Fort Bragg Monday ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

This article has 104 words with a read time of approximately 31 seconds.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WBTV) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be spending an early Thanksgiving with service members in North Carolina.

They’ll be joined by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper at Fort Bragg on Monday.

The president is expected to depart from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland around 4:20 p.m. Monday and then arrive in N.C. about an hour later.

At Fort Bragg, a “Friendsgiving” dinner is going to take place at 6 p.m., according to the White House.

This is the president’s first time at Fort Bragg since he took office.

