SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Official: More than 90% of federal workers got COVID-19 shots by deadline

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 90% of federal workers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden.

Biden announced in September that all federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no test-out option, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption. A U.S. official said the vast majority of federal workers are fully vaccinated, and that a smaller number have pending or approved exceptions to the mandate.

Workers who are not in compliance are set to begin a “counseling” process that could ultimately result in their termination if they don’t get a shot or secure an approved exception to vaccination.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the statistics because the official wasn’t authorized to speak on the record before their official release later Monday.

The deadline is a major test of Biden’s push to compel people across the country to get vaccinated. Beyond the federal worker rule, his administration is looking to compel large businesses to institute vaccinate-or-testing requirements, though plans for January enforcement have been on hold pending litigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 34 near Kellytown Road.
Teen killed in Kershaw County crash
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Behind running back ZaQuandre White’s monster game, the Gamecocks beat the Tigers with a final...
Gamecocks defeat Auburn Tigers behind ZaQuandre White’s monster game

Latest News

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Investigators looking at whether Wis. parade crash driver was fleeing crime, official says
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair, Brainard gets vice chair
wis
FIRST ALERT - Showers this morning then MUCH colder weather moves in
File photo of the Tiger Burn from a previous year.
UofSC Tiger Burn returns from pandemic hiatus