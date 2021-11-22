Neighbor charged after deadly stabbing in Anderson, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An arrest was made after a dispute between neighbors led to a deadly stabbing Friday in Anderson County.

Joseph S. Wilson was arrested and charged with the murder after stabbing a man at Jones Street, according to the Anderson County Sheriffs Department.

Carlton Brian Sherman, 49, of Anderson was found injured at a nearby home on Burris Street and was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, deputies said.

The stabbing stemmed from a property line dispute between Sherman and Wilson, according to deputies.

Wilson is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.