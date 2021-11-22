Man charged in connection to bar fight, stabbing

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington man was arrested in connection to a bar fight that resulted in two people being stabbed several times.

Scott Charles King, 61, is charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Lexington Police Department.

On Friday around 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Twisted Root Bar and Grill after reports of the stabbing. When officers arrived, they found two victims and provided aid until the victims were taken to the hospital. The two had non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.

After investigating, officers determined that King was in a fight with the victim and pulled a knife on them, stabbing them.

King was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center where he was given a bond of $45,000 by a judge.

