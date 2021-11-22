First Alert: Brace yourself! A hard freeze is expected for the next few mornings, including Thanksgiving morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few cold mornings in your First Alert Forecast this week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Brace yourself for a little taste of winter for the next few mornings.

· First Alerts are posted Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings for the threat of a hard freeze and frost. Care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.

· Tuesday morning, we’ll see temperatures in the lower 30s. Wind chill values will be in the mid to upper 20s. Highs will be in the low 50s under sunny skies.

· A Freeze Watch is in effect for parts of the Midlands late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

· Wednesday morning, temperatures will start in the mid to upper 20s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s under sunny skies.

· Thanksgiving morning, temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. We’ll see highs in the mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Enjoy your holiday!

· On Black Friday, temperatures will start the day in the 40s. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A shower is possible early Friday.

First Alert Weather Story:

Brace yourself for some really cold weather over the next few mornings, including Thanksgiving morning.

First, for tonight, bundle up tonight. With a cold front to our east, we’ll see overnight temperatures falling into the lower 30s. A First Alert is in place for some isolated patchy frost and a hard freeze in a few

locations. Care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors. A few clouds are possible, but your night will be dry.

Your Tuesday morning is a First Alert. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Some patchy frost is possible in a few isolated locations. However, the winds will blow from the north between 5 to 15 mph, which will make the early morning breezy at times. That means, it will feel like the mid to upper 20s on your Tuesday morning. Make sure you care for your tender plants, your pets and your elderly neighbors. High temperatures will climb into the low 50s. We’ll see sunny skies.

A Freeze Watch is in effect from late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for parts of the Midlands. We’re expecting subfreezing temperatures in the area.

That’s why Wednesday morning is a First Alert. In fact, on Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Think about the three P’s! Frost is possible. Also, care for your exposed pipes around your home. By afternoon, highs will rise into the mid to upper 50s. Sunny skies are expected.

For Thanksgiving morning, we’ll see a cold one again. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. That’s why Thursday morning is a First Alert. By the afternoon, we’ll see high temperatures in the mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Enjoy your holiday.

On Black Friday, we’ll see morning temps in the 40s. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A slight chance of a shower is in your forecast for now as a cold front crosses the area. Rain chances are around 20% for now.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Cold & Breezy. Patchy Frost Possible. Low temperatures in the lower 30s.

Alert Day Tuesday: Morning Freeze/Patchy Frost. Morning temperatures in the 30s. Highs in the low 50s. Sunny Skies.

Alert Day Wednesday: Hard Freeze. Morning temperatures in the 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunny Skies.

Alert Day Thursday (Thanksgiving): Hard Freeze. Sun & Clouds. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower Early (20%). Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the low 60s.

