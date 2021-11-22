Crash on I-20 West causes standstill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 West near Exit 64B (I-26 West) brought traffic to a halt on Monday morning,

All westbound lanes were blocked until the 65 mile marker, where lanes opened up. However, the average speed was low until you got over the Broad River, according to SCDOT maps.

The crash has now been cleared and congestion doesn’t happen until you reach the 68 mile marker.

No injuries were reported, according to troopers.

