Unidentified body found during search for missing UofSC student

FILE PHOTO: Columbia police investigating suspicious death
FILE PHOTO: Columbia police investigating suspicious death(Columbia Police Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has reported that an unidentified body was found during the search for a missing UofSC student.

Officers said they did a canvas on Sunday but did a deeper canvas on Monday afternoon, that’s when officials found a body.

The family of Michael Keen is on-scene with CPD and CPD’s victim services. There has been no update on whether or not the body found is the body of Michael Keen.

Police say they are working with SLED, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Last year, the body of a missing UofSC student, Sam Laundon was found in the quarry.

