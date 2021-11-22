Biden’s US Special Envoy for Combating anti-Semitism will give speech at State House Menorah lighting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - President Biden’s US Special Envoy nominee for Combating anti-Semitism will speak at the 16th annual Hanukkah Menorah lighting ceremony at the state house.

Deborah Lipstadt, the President’s first-ever US Special Envoy nominee for Monitoring and Combating anti-Semitism, is set to give the keynote address at the Isadore E. Lourie Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony on November 29.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and is chaired by Representative Ruth Bernsteins and former Senator Joel Lourie.

Governor Henry McMaster and Mayor Steve Benjamin are expected to attend the event that is part of a project of Chabad of SC that is co-sponsored by the Arnold Foundation, the Columbia Jewish Federation and the Anne Frank House at the University of South Carolina.

“Dr. Lipstadt’s appearance in Columbia along with the recent opening of the Anne Frank House presents the perfect opportunity to raise statewide awareness of the rising incidents of Anti-Semitism in the US,” said Rabbi Hesh Epstein, Executive Director of Chabad of South Carolina.

A VIP reception will take place after the lighting at the Anne Frank House. To become a sponsor, call Rabbi Epstein at 803 467-3456 or email Rabbihesh@chabadofsc.com.

A statement from Chabad of South Carolina says in part:

Today, the unprecedented public display of Hanukkah has become a staple of Jewish cultural and religious life, forever altering the American practice and awareness of the festival. This year, Chabad-Lubavitch will set up more than 15,000 large public menorahs in more than 100 countries around the world, including in front of landmarks such as the White House, the Eiffel Tower, and the Kremlin.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.