Teen killed in Kershaw County crash

Troopers say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 34 near Kellytown Road.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A teen is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Camden Saturday morning.

Milan Tamburini, 18, of Rock Hill, was identified by Kershaw County Coroner David West.

Troopers say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 34 near Kellytown Road.

The vehicle was traveling west on Highway 34 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and crashed.

Tamburini was the only person in the vehicle, was wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead in the accident.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

