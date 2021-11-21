‘Our family is bent, but we’re not broken:’ Lexington community comes together for prayer vigil

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Gaston community is mourning the loss of 20-year-old Jaimey Greene and 25-year-old Jazzmyne Greene after they were shot and killed Monday.

“They were always gorgeous,” said the sisters’ cousin, Kelly Daniels. “Not just on the outside, but on the inside, too.”

A prayer vigil was held Saturday evening on Woodcote Road in Gaston to honor the women that leave behind a loving family and three young children.

“Our family is bent, but we’re not broken,” said Kelly. “We recognize now that for those sweet babies we will stand together and we will protect them and we will love them fiercely and we will love them the way their mommas would love them and raise them to be just amazing humans.”

Neighbors say the tragedy comes as a surprise as the subdivision is described as a quiet, close-knit community.

“We try to watch out for each other,” said neighbor Chris Linenberger. “It was just disheartening. It’s just something that doesn’t happen. And you pray that it never does.”

Chris woke up Monday morning to gunshots. He says he then walked to Jazzmyne and Jaimey’s house.

“I just saw all the police and emergency vehicles. I saw the pink comforter covering one of the young ladies up” said Linenberger.

Linenberger says he and his daughter, who have lived in the neighborhood for 14 years, are still in shock.

“I mean, I don’t know. It’s a loss for words, it really is. I just can’t—you know, we just keep thinking about the mom, the dad, the daughters, the babies, and the brothers,” said Linenberger.

Saturday evening, Woodcote Drive and the streets that branch off from it were filled with cars parked bumper to bumper to attend the vigil. People continued pouring in even long after the vigil began.

The sky filled with balloons as visitors shouted the sisters’ names. A preacher reminded guests to be a support system for the family.

“Fellowship with them. Encourage them. Help them through,” said the pastor. “What if that was your daughter or daughters? Wouldn’t you want someone to be a blessing to you?”

