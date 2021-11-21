Gamecocks tied with Auburn Tigers at half

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Gamecocks are back in Columbia to take on the Auburn Tigers in their final SEC game of the season.

The Gamecocks come off a tough loss to the Missouri Tigers in a frantic fourth-quarter comeback effort which they came up short with a final of 31-28.

Nonetheless, the team looks to bounce back. This game determines if the Gamecocks go into their final game against Clemson above or below .500.

South Carolina last beat Aburn in a memorable 2020 matchup that marked the first win against the Tigers since 1933.

But it isn’t coach Will Muschamp at the helm this time. Shane Beamer looks to lead the Gamecocks to victory.

Both offenses began the game a bit shakey, but the Tigers landed the first punch taking advantage of solid field position off a punt.

Quarterback TJ Finley hit Demetris Robertson on the sideline for 10 yards and the Tigers went up 7-0.

The early struggles for the Gamecocks didn’t stop there as Jason Brown was intercepted by Donovan Kaufman.

Aburn followed up with a touchdown run by Tank Bigsby extending the lead 14-0.

The Gamecocks offense finally got rolling about midway through the second. On a fourth and two, Shane Beamer got aggressive and boy was it worth it.

Jason Brown found a wide-open ZaQuandre White for 28-yards and a touchdown, cutting into the 14 point Tigers lead.

On the ensuing drive, Auburn went for it on fourth and one from their own 35-yard line. The Gamecock defense shut down the play and got the ball in great field position.

Seconds before halftime, South Carolina snuck in another touchdown on a pass to their fullback Trai Jones and tied the game 14 all at the half.

