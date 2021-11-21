SkyView
FIRST ALERT - A strong cold front will bring rain Monday and cold mornings until Thanksgiving Day

By Von Gaskin
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

-FIRST ALERT Tuesday AM for Wind Chills in the 20s

-FIRST ALERT Wednesday & Thursday AM for a hard freeze

-Showers expected for the Monday morning commute

-Daytime highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday

First Alert Summary

We are expecting to start the workweek off with morning lows in the 50s as rain moves through along with a strong cold front.

Showers are expected Monday from about 5AM until 11AM. Skies will clear in the afternoon and become breezy.

Cold air will lead to temperatures dropping to the 30s and breezy conditions will lead to a wind chill ranging from 20-25.

As Canadian High pressure settles in, Daytime highs will settle in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A hard freeze is expected Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as temperatures reach the 20s.

Conditions are quiet in the tropics, but we will continue to watch the Atlantic until the end of the season, we have 8 days left!

Forecast Update

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. A Few AM Showers (40%). Highs in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT Tuesday: Cold wind chills, temps in the low 30s feeling like the mid 20s. Highs in the low 50s. Sunny Skies.

FIRST ALERT Wednesday: Hard Freeze. Morning temperatures in the 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunny Skies.

FIRST ALERT AM Thanksgiving: Morning temperatures in the 20s Sun & Clouds. Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low 60s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

