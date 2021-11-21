FIRST ALERT - Showers this morning then MUCH colder weather moves in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain then cold, that’s the big story for this week with some of the coldest weather this season coming tonight.

First Alert Headlines

-Showers this morning during drive time.

-Low 60s for highs today with plenty of clouds and breezy winds.

-FIRST ALERT for wind chills near 20-25 Tuesday morning.

-FIRST ALERT for a hard freeze Wednesday morning and Thursday morning with temps near 25-30.

First Alert Summary

A strong cold front is moving into the region and will bring showers this morning. Chane of rain is 60% and we’re looking for around 0.2″ after the front passes. Highs today are in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds out of the west with gusts up to 15mph.

FIRST ALERT: Tonight lows are down to 31 with some gusty winds making it feel like around 22-27.

Tuesday will be chilly with highs in the mid 50s and gusty winds up to 15mph will make it feel like the mid to upper 40s.

High pressure pushes over the area which cools us down by calming our winds and clearing our skies. Lows get down to 27 which is why we have a FIRST ALERT issued for a hard freeze.

Wednesday we have mid 50s with less wind and plenty of sunshine.

FIRST ALERT for Thursday morning as another hard freeze is possible as temps dip down to the upper 20s. By Thanksgiving afternoon expect highs in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Friday we have another cold front approaching and that brings a 20% chance of showers. Lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the low 60s.

Forecast Update

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. A Few AM Showers (40%). Highs in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT Tuesday: Cold wind chills, temps in the low 30s feeling like the mid 20s. Highs in the low 50s. Sunny Skies.

FIRST ALERT Wednesday: Hard Freeze. Morning temperatures in the 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunny Skies.

FIRST ALERT AM Thanksgiving: Morning temperatures in the 20s Sun & Clouds. Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. 2o% chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

