“Christmas has started now; the bells are ringing!” The Salvation Army needs more bell ringers this season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Salvation Army of the Midlands needs volunteers to ring bells and collect money through the organization’s red kettle campaign.

It’s a holiday tradition in the Midlands that dates back to 1905.

“I hear a lot of people say, ‘Christmas has started now; the bells are ringing!” said Major Mark Craddock, the Area Commander for the Salvation Army of the Midlands.

Around 50 bell ringers are needed for the paid positions. Right now, Craddock says they have about half of that. Plus, even more volunteers are needed.

“Those kettle monies help provide Christmas to those 25 hundred kids, but also helps multiple Midlands families in regards to keeping them in their houses, their rent, utility, energy payments, helping with food stability,” said Craddock.

Last year, the organization raised $315,000 to help support local families through the holidays and into next year. This year the goal is $325,000.

“Every dollar that goes into these kettles is helping a real Midlands family,” said Craddock.

He says if you have time, the Salvation Army likely has a time slot and location for you to volunteer.

But, if you don’t have time to ring a bell, you can donate in person or online here.

The Salvation Army also has Angel Trees at locations around the Midlands or online where you can sponsor a local child in need of a Christmas gift.

