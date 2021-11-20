One dead in Kershaw Co. single-vehicle collision

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead in a single-vehicle collision in Camden Saturday morning.

Troopers say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 34 near Kellytown Road.

The vehicle was traveling west on Highway 34 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and crashed.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, was wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead in the accident.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

