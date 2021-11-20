Awareness: November is National Adoption & National Hip-Hop History month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On this week’s ‘Awareness’ episode, Billie Jean Shaw talks about two notable celebrations in November. National Adoption Day and National Hip-Hop History Month!

November is National Adoption Month. Nationwide, more than 122,000 children are waiting to be adopted. Many of those children are at risk of aging out of foster care without permanent family connections. One in five children in the county’s foster care system are waiting to be adopted are teenagers.

This is important to note because the risk of homelessness and human trafficking is increased for teens in the foster care system. Michael Leach, The State Director of DSS sat down with Billie Jean Shaw to explain how many children are in need of forever homes in South Carolina. If you are interested in adopting a child in South Carolina, click here: https://dss.sc.gov/child-well-being/adoption/how-to-adopt/.

One of the most important things to happen to the culture, Black culture is hip-hop, even the government agrees. Earlier this month, the United States Congress declared November as National Hip-Hop History month. The resolution honors the birth of hip-hop, which happened 50 years ago in a basement in New York City.

Music industry legend DJ Chuck T sits down with Billie Jean Shaw to explain what Congress honoring hip-hop means for the culture. Plus, how the music, lyricism, dance, fashion, and art of hip-hop has become a culture that’s now found in communities across the United States, and the world.

Dj Chuck T explains the evolution of the reputation of Hip-Hop and his advice to new artists trying to break into the hip-hop industry. To connect with DJ Chuck T, you can follow him on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @DJChuckT.

