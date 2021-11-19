SkyView
UofSC announces plans to continue tuition freeze

File photo of UofSC campus
File photo of UofSC campus
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina says it will continue its three-year-long tuition freeze for the 2022-2023 academic year.

School officials announced the freeze Friday, instead of June when the budget is typically finalized, saying that the timing will help students plan for the future.

“The global pandemic has led to prolonged budget uncertainty for many South Carolina families,” said Interim President Harris Pastides “I hope that we can give some comfort to both current and future students that we recognize these challenges and that our institution is committed to offering affordable degree programs.”

Undergraduate tuition for in-state students will remain at $6,344 a semester and $16, 964 for non-resident students.

For more information, visit the UofSC tuition and aid page.

