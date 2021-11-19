SkyView
Sumter man arrested for kicking, choking woman in front of her children out on bond

Sumter man arrested for kicking, choking woman in front of her children out on bond
Sumter man arrested for kicking, choking woman in front of her children out on bond(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man charged with kicking and choking a woman in front of her children is out on bond.

Geoffrey Steven Fowler, 32, is charged with 2nd-degree domestic violence after the incident on October 29, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Fowler is also accused of reportedly threatening to kill the woman on multiple occasions, according to deputies.

Fowler was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was released on bond on November 17.

His bond was set at $5,000, according to deputies.

