Sheriff: 4-year-old’s condition is grievous after accidental shooting

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A 4-year-old boy in Newberry County is fighting for his life after officials say he accidentally shot himself.

According to deputies, he was shot in the torso and has undergone surgeries to save his life.

Sheriff Lee Foster says the child’s condition is “grievous”.

It happened Tuesday morning around 8 inside this home on Gray Street in Helena.

Officials tell me the boy found a loaded gun in an unlocked box from the parent’s bedroom while they were asleep.

The uncle, who also lives in the home, took the boy to the emergency room. He was later transported to a trauma unit in Columbia for surgery

Deputies went to the home to investigate and interview witnesses.

There’s been no word yet on who the gun belonged to.

The sheriff said the little boy accidentally shot himself in the torso.

“They immediately did surgery on him and sustained life to this point,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “Every minute is a minute they will be thankful for, but I don’t have a good prognosis. It’s a mighty young child to sustain a gunshot wound.”

Foster said education is key when it comes to weapon safety, but a four-year-old isn’t old enough to educate so the best thing to do is to keep the gun where kids can’t reach them. He reminds parents that kids will climb so it has to be hidden and not just on top of the refrigerator or on a shelf.

So far, no charges have been filed in this case.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

