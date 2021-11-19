SkyView
SC Office of Resilience asking for public to share experience with flooding

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Office of Resilience is asking for the public to share details about its experience with flooding.

The purpose of the survey is to get information to better inform its Resilience Plan, according to officials.

You can find the survey here.

