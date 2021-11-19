SkyView
Retired racehorse found shot to death in South Carolina

Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after a retired racehorse was shot and killed.
Deuces Take Em was found shot to death in York County
Deuces Take Em was found shot to death in York County
By Graham Cawthon
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after a retired racehorse was found shot to death.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says ‘Deuces Take Em’ was killed November 14 between 7:45 and 10 a.m. at a farm off Sierra Road in York.

The sheriff’s office says the horse was worth up to $10,000.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the YCSO at (803) 628-3059.

