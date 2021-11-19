Retired racehorse found shot to death in South Carolina
Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after a retired racehorse was shot and killed.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after a retired racehorse was found shot to death.
The York County Sheriff’s Office says ‘Deuces Take Em’ was killed November 14 between 7:45 and 10 a.m. at a farm off Sierra Road in York.
The sheriff’s office says the horse was worth up to $10,000.
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the YCSO at (803) 628-3059.
