SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police: 17 people to be charged after series of fights break out at high school in Charlotte

One student was evaluated by emergency medical officials and released to their parents.
According to officers, Mallard Creek’s school resource officer called them for assistance...
According to officers, Mallard Creek’s school resource officer called them for assistance around 11:01 a.m. Nov. 18. They were asked to help out because of a series of fights.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say 17 people will be charged after a series of fights forced a Charlotte high school to be placed on lockdown Thursday.

The situation is still under active investigation, but as a result of the series of fights, police say 17 people will be charged with affray. Police also confirmed that there were not any weapons located or seized.

One student injured after series of fights forces lockdown at Mallard Creek High School

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Mecklenburg EMS were both called to Mallard Creek High School Thursday in response to a fight.

According to officers, Mallard Creek’s school resource officer called them for assistance around 11:01 a.m. They were asked to help out because of a series of fights.

One student was evaluated by emergency medical officials and released to their parents.

There’s no word yet how many people were involved in the fight, the cause of the fight, or whether any teachers were involved.

Taliyah Rivera is a senior at Mallard Creek High School. She says she instantly texted her younger sister who is also a student at Mallard Creek.

“It was very scary,” Rivera said.

Cher Khan is a junior at Mallard Creek. He was in the hallway when he says the massive brawl happened.

“We just came down to the second floor and then all of a sudden a fight breaks [out.] I don’t want to be involved in these kinds of stuff, I saw it and I just walked off.”

Khan says fights in school are even more dangerous for innocent bystanders who could get injured too.

“When one fight happens everybody wants to get involved so it’s just people jumping everywhere, and then you could accidentally get hit,” Khan said.

Rivera said she doesn’t understand why students are bringing their issues to school and putting other students in danger.

“It’s people who want to go home to their families, parents who want to see their kids get off the bus, they want to see their kids get in the car, they want to see their smile. What’s the reason? You’re so angry, whatever reason that you want to fight, why do that at a place that’s meant to be safe for you to get your education,” Rivera said.

[CMPD: Fights broken up, weapons seized during first three days of school year]

Principal Dean told parents the school was on a modified lockdown for the remainder of the afternoon before students were released prior to 2:15 p.m.

Ollie Davis has three grandchildren at Mallard Creek. She says additional safety measures such as metal detectors would be helpful but says the school system should also do more conflict resolution programs.

“Metal detectors, yes to keep out the guns but we should still have that freedom to come and feel comfortable within our school system that’s all I want to see. I want to see togetherness, I want to see programs focused on the positive,” Davis said.

Davis says there needs to be more parent and community intervention.

“It’s time out for this mess. It’s time out and it all starts at home,” Davis said.

The principal sent out this message to parents:

Good afternoon Mallard Creek families,

This is Principal Dean with an important message. A series of fights broke out this morning, and our school went on lockdown. Law enforcement was called to ensure the safety and security of our students. We are currently on a modified lockdown and lunch is in process as we investigate these incidents. This is unacceptable behavior and a violation of the Code of Student Conduct. Students who violate the code will be disciplined accordingly.

I am committed to providing a safe and positive high school experience for our students. Thank you to our students and parents who partner with us to make Mallard Creek a great place to work and learn.

The incident is still being investigated and more information will be released.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerton schools on lockdown as deputies hunt for armed suspect
Search for suspect in shooting leads to several school lockdowns in Summerton
No charges filed in alleged Richland Two school incident, district responds
Father apologizes after falsely accusing Richland Two employee of sexual assault
South Carolina has joined a nationwide investigation of Instagram regarding the social media...
Social media post causes Northside Christian Academy to go on lockdown
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department says Cashell Woods, 48, was found dead in the backyard...
Man charged with murdering girlfriend in Sumter County, deputies say
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

Tia Jones, mother of deceased marine First Lieutenant Justice Regine Stewart says the...
Car makers will be required to install software to detect impaired drivers
drunk driving
VIDEO: Drunk driving in SC
The state attorney general’s office announced indictments against former Lowcountry attorney...
SC grand jury issues indictments totaling 27 counts against Alex Murdaugh
No charges filed in alleged Richland Two school incident, district responds
Father apologizes after falsely accusing Richland Two employee of sexual assault
WIS
First Alert: Hard freeze expected in the Midlands just before Thanksgiving