One injured in disastrous Sumter single-vehicle crash

Police say the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of N Lafayette Drive...
Police say the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of N Lafayette Drive and N Main Street.(WIS)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle collision in Sumter Friday.

Police say the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of N Lafayette Drive and N Main Street.

A 2011 Camry was traveling north on N Lafayette Drive when the accident occurred.

The 41-year-old driver of the vehicle did sustain injuries in the wreck but they were not life-threatening.

An 18-year-old passenger was also in the vehicle and that person sustained no injuries.

Police still are uncertain of what led to the crash and it remains under investigation.

