One injured in disastrous Sumter single-vehicle crash

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle collision in Sumter Friday.

Police say the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of N Lafayette Drive and N Main Street.

A 2011 Camry was traveling north on N Lafayette Drive when the accident occurred.

The 41-year-old driver of the vehicle did sustain injuries in the wreck but they were not life-threatening.

An 18-year-old passenger was also in the vehicle and that person sustained no injuries.

Police still are uncertain of what led to the crash and it remains under investigation.

