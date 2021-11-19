LIVE: Newberry hosts annual Christmas tree lighting

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday.

This event occurs each year on the Friday before Thanksgiving. The lighting will take place on Main Street and begins around 6:15 p.m.

The show features the Victorian Singers leading caroling, special holiday music performed by Newberry school choirs, a special message from our Mayor, and the traditional countdown to light the town.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.