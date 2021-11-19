SkyView
Most Wanted fugitive ﻿﻿Frederick McLean found dead, decomposed in South Carolina home

Frederick McLean was going by the name James Fitzgerald, US Marshals said
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug....
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - One of the U.S. Marshals 15 most-wanted has been found dead in the Upstate.

Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, who had been on the run for more than 16 years, was found dead in Seneca after a neighbor went to check on him.

U.S. Marshals said the neighbor found a decomposing body in the home on Jennifer Lane on Nov. 6 and called authorities.

On Nov. 15, an autopsy was done and a fingerprint was obtained and compared to the known fingerprints on file for McLean.

