Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for DUI, injuring Lexington County deputy

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Berkley County man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a crash that left a Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputy seriously injured in 2019.

Michael Jordan Nichols, 38, pled guilty to felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily harm.

Nichols was sentenced to 15 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections, suspended to an active sentence of eight years. His prison sentence will be followed by five years of probation, deputies say. (Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

On the morning of June 8, 2019, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Roy Hall, was hit by Nichols on his way to work.

Nichols was driving a Chevrolet Silverado while speeding and traveling on the wrong lane of South Lake Drive (SC-6) in the Red Bank area of Lexington County. Hall was hit head on by Nichols’ car.

Hall was left with multiple pelvic fractures and a dislocation of his left femur, according to deputies. He was then transported to Prisma Health Richland after it took emergency responders about 30 minutes to remove Hall from his vehicle.

As a result of Hall’s injuries, multiple surgeries were performed, and he is no longer able to act as a law enforcement officer. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says losing Hall was a tremendous loss to the Sheriff’s Department.

After a search warrant was granted, officers obtained a blood sample from Nichols. An analysis conducted by SLED Toxicology determined that Nichols had a blood alcohol level of .19, indicating significant impairment.

At the plea proceeding, Hall and his wife addressed the judge describing their lives were forever altered by Nichols’ actions.

The case was investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Christopher Flitter and the Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team. The case was prosecuted by 11th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Todd Wagoner.

“While we appreciate that Mr. Nichols accepted responsibility for his actions, we can only hope this tragic event will convince others to be responsible by choosing not to drive while impaired,” Wagoner said.

Wagoner finished his statement by saying there are many options available, such as Uber, Lyft, Taxi services, and designated drivers.

Nichols also had prior convictions, including assault on a female in 2005 and second degree assault and battery in 2017.

Nichols will be transported to the S.C. Department of Corrections to begin immediate service of his sentence.

There were no plea negotiations and Nichols was facing a maximum sentence of 15 years, according to deputies.

