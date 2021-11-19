Man in custody for death of girlfriend in Sumter County, deputies say

REMBERT, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for the death of his girlfriend Thursday.

Deputies say the victim was a 48-year-old woman whose body was found in the backyard of a residence in the 3200 block of Horatio-Hagood Road near the LeNoir Store.

47-year-old Douglas McLeod of Jamestown Road in Camden fled to Lee County. There, deputies say McLeod carjacked a vehicle and later took a family member’s vehicle without permission.

He then fled again to Richland County before turning himself in.

McLeod is being taken back to Sumter County where he will be booked into the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

This case is still being investigated and will be updated as details become available.

