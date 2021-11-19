SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man in custody for death of girlfriend in Sumter County, deputies say

Deputies say the victim was a 48-year-old woman whose body was found in the backyard of a...
Deputies say the victim was a 48-year-old woman whose body was found in the backyard of a residence in the 3200 block of Horatio-Hagood Road near the Lenoir Store.(Associated Press)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REMBERT, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for the death of his girlfriend Thursday.

Deputies say the victim was a 48-year-old woman whose body was found in the backyard of a residence in the 3200 block of Horatio-Hagood Road near the LeNoir Store.

47-year-old Douglas McLeod of Jamestown Road in Camden fled to Lee County. There, deputies say McLeod carjacked a vehicle and later took a family member’s vehicle without permission.

He then fled again to Richland County before turning himself in.

McLeod is being taken back to Sumter County where he will be booked into the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

This case is still being investigated and will be updated as details become available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Richland School District Two
Richland Two responds to allegations against staff member
Daniel Rickenmann City of Columbia
Daniel Rickenmann elected Columbia’s next mayor
Summerton schools on lockdown as deputies hunt for armed suspect
Search for suspect in shooting leads to several school lockdowns in Summerton
FWPD investigates suspicious death
Juveniles gain access to staff keys at DJJ, SLED called to assist
Suspected gunman in Lexington Co. double homicide identified by coroner
Suspected gunman in Lexington Co. double homicide identified by coroner

Latest News

Summerton schools on lockdown as deputies hunt for armed suspect
Search for suspect in shooting leads to several school lockdowns in Summerton
The South Carolina Department of Education is now reviewing how districts pick which books are...
Superintendent Spearman responds to Gov. McMaster’s letter about controversial book in school library
first alert
First Alert Forecast 11/18
wis
First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather moves into the Midlands just in time for your weekend