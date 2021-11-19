SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - During a search and seizure operation with SLED, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office found a marijuana growing operation at a Pelfrey Road home.

The two agencies along with the S.C. Office of the Secretary of State, Homeland Security and Blazer investigations, were executing a search warrant related to counterfeit items on November 15.

Officials found counterfeit clothing, shoes and bags made to look like Christian Dior, Nike, Louis Vuitton and other luxury designer brands. The retail value was estimated to be $213,605, according to officials.

While searching, investigators smelled a strong odor of weed coming from a shed in the backyard. When they opened it up, they found 21 marijuana plants, plant-growing equipment, surveillance equipment and a firearm.

Law enforcement interrupts weed growing operation during search in Sumter (Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Monica Aletha Capers, 39, was arrested with manufacturing marijuana and trafficking counterfeit marks and goods valued at more than $50,000. She was released on November 16 on a personal recognizance bond.

“The presence of surveillance equipment and a firearm are proof, once again, that those who deal with illegal drugs lead dangerous lifestyles and therefore endanger their neighbors,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “We will continue to work with other agencies when necessary to make our community safer.”

