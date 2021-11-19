SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Law enforcement interrupts weed growing operation during search in Sumter

Law enforcement interrupts weed growing operation during search in Sumter
Law enforcement interrupts weed growing operation during search in Sumter(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - During a search and seizure operation with SLED, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office found a marijuana growing operation at a Pelfrey Road home.

The two agencies along with the S.C. Office of the Secretary of State, Homeland Security and Blazer investigations, were executing a search warrant related to counterfeit items on November 15.

Officials found counterfeit clothing, shoes and bags made to look like Christian Dior, Nike, Louis Vuitton and other luxury designer brands. The retail value was estimated to be $213,605, according to officials.

While searching, investigators smelled a strong odor of weed coming from a shed in the backyard. When they opened it up, they found 21 marijuana plants, plant-growing equipment, surveillance equipment and a firearm.

Law enforcement interrupts weed growing operation during search in Sumter
Law enforcement interrupts weed growing operation during search in Sumter(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Monica Aletha Capers, 39, was arrested with manufacturing marijuana and trafficking counterfeit marks and goods valued at more than $50,000. She was released on November 16 on a personal recognizance bond.

“The presence of surveillance equipment and a firearm are proof, once again, that those who deal with illegal drugs lead dangerous lifestyles and therefore endanger their neighbors,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “We will continue to work with other agencies when necessary to make our community safer.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Summerton schools on lockdown as deputies hunt for armed suspect
Search for suspect in shooting leads to several school lockdowns in Summerton
The call of the man with a weapon on the school’s campus is believed to be unfounded by the...
Social media post causes Northside Christian Academy to go on lockdown
Two men face allegations of excessive force in their roles as Kershaw County Sheriff's deputies.
Argument between neighbors turns deadly, Kershaw Co. deputies investigating
CPD identifies suspect in fatal shooting
Suspect in deadly shooting identified by Columbia police
FWPD investigates suspicious death
Juveniles gain access to staff keys at DJJ, SLED called to assist

Latest News

File photo of Christmas tree
Holiday Events happening in the Midlands
Partial Lunar Eclipse from Northeast Columbia
Partial Lunar Eclipse in the Midlands
wis
First Alert Day posted for more frost for Saturday morning
Deputies say the victim was a 48-year-old woman whose body was found in the backyard of a...
Man in custody for death of girlfriend in Sumter County, deputies say