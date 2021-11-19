SkyView
Kershaw County attempted murder suspect turns himself in

By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County deputies say an attempted murder suspect has turned himself in Friday.

Shaborn Davis, 20, of Camden, was wanted in connection to a shooting incident that happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Wateree Boulevard and Ballfield Road in Camden, according to KCSO.

A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Davis turned himself in at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

