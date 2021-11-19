SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Inflation and severe weather expected to impact coffee prices

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trouble is brewing for coffee lovers and that next cup of magic java beans may cost a little more, thanks to inflation and extreme weather.

Coffee prices have jumped to the highest level since 2012, causing a panic in the financial market.

Part of the problem is a severe drought and frost conditions that are currently sweeping across Brazil, which is the world’s largest coffee supplier.

The price of coffee could be affected, thanks to a drought and severe weather conditions across...
The price of coffee could be affected, thanks to a drought and severe weather conditions across Brazil.(CNN)

The consumer inflation report shows there is some good news.

Although coffee prices are rising, they haven’t increased as much as other items.

Starbucks and other companies buy products far in advance, which allows them to keep prices in check, for now.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerton schools on lockdown as deputies hunt for armed suspect
Search for suspect in shooting leads to several school lockdowns in Summerton
The call of the man with a weapon on the school’s campus is believed to be unfounded by the...
Social media post causes Northside Christian Academy to go on lockdown
Two men face allegations of excessive force in their roles as Kershaw County Sheriff's deputies.
Argument between neighbors turns deadly, Kershaw Co. deputies investigating
Johnathan Cole
Man arrested after child brings handgun to a Sumter elementary school
Deputies say the victim was a 48-year-old woman whose body was found in the backyard of a...
Man in custody for death of girlfriend in Sumter County, deputies say

Latest News

FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter...
Jury begins deliberations in ‘Unite the Right’ civil trial
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
LIVE: Jury reaches verdict in Rittenhouse murder trial
Kershaw County attempted murder suspect turns himself in
Kershaw County attempted murder suspect turns himself in
Julia Bonin was driving her son to school when she saw three individuals at Doheny State Beach...
Mother’s gut instincts tip off law enforcement to location of Noah and Amber Clare
wis
First Alert Day posted for more frost for Saturday morning