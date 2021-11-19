Furry Friend Friday - Liv

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Liv is a 4 year-old terrier mix that has been patiently waiting at Pawmetto Lifeline on the right home for over a year.

Liv is super sweet, very goofy, affectionate, intelligent, energetic and loyal. She loves soft toys, playing tug-of-war and can keep herself occupied with a hard chew bone. She likes to play some but mostly just wants to sit in your lap and get love and pets!

One of our staff members loves to take her home for sleepovers regularly but there is nothing like finding a real forever home for Liv! Luckily though, this allows us to get information about how Liv does in a home environment. We have learned that she does amazing in a home! She aims to please by showing you that she wants to be there in the home and is willing to do whatever you want from her. She is fully house-trained and doesn’t tear anything up. As long as you walk her she is perfectly calm and well-behaved inside.

Liv is very loyal to her human and has shown some protective behaviors. She really needs someone with experience who can focus on curbing that behavior. Our staff member has been working on training with her and says Liv picks up on things very well. Liv is known to be a bit stubborn but all it takes is a little extra persuasion in the form of a treat to get her back on track.

Liv is selective on who she allows into her circle of canine friends. But, we do actually think she would do best in a home with another dog who can help with her not wanting to be left alone from her human. She has a bit of a dominant personality and can be reactive to other dogs. But, she has had successful playgroups with other larger male dogs. We would love to introduce your dog to Liv and see if they mesh!

Let’s show this loving girl that she deserves a home in time for the holidays!

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.