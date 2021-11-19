First Alert: Hard freeze expected in the Midlands just before Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few cold mornings in your First Alert Forecast.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Heads up! Saturday morning is a First Alert. A Frost Advisory is in effect for several Midlands counties for the potential of patchy frost. Care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.

· By Saturday afternoon, it will still be cool as highs rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

· On Sunday, highs will warm into the upper 60s under partly sunny skies. A few late night showers are possible in advance of a cold front.

· A few showers are possible into early Monday (30-40% chance). Highs will be in the lower 60s.

· Much colder weather will move in behind the front.

· Tuesday and Wednesday mornings are First Alert. We’ll most likely have a hard freeze each morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Friday night, stay weather aware. Under mostly clear skies, our temperatures will drop dramatically . Our overnight temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s, cold enough for patchy frost to develop into Saturday morning.

In fact, heads up! Saturday is an Alert Day, mainly in the morning. A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of the Midlands from 3 a.m. until 8 a.m. Patchy frost will be possible. Make sure you check on your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.

By afternoon, highs will only climb into the upper 50s to near 60 under mostly sunny skies.

On Sunday, high temperatures will climb into the upper 60s. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies as a cold front approaches the area.

A few late night showers are possible Sunday as the front gets closer to the Midlands. Rain chances will go up to 40% late Sunday night.

Showers will continue into early Monday as the cold front crosses the area. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Then, after the front pushes to our east, much, much colder weather will move in.

Heads up! Tuesday and Wednesday mornings are First Alert! Temperatures will be cold enough for a hard freeze in parts of the Midlands. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 20s. It will also be windy. Wind chills will be in the low 20s.

For Thanksgiving, we’re tracking partly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 30s. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Patchy Frost Late. Low temperatures in the low 30s.

Alert Day Saturday: Patchy AM Frost. Sun and Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Mild. Late Night Showers Possible (40%). Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the low 60s.

Alert Day Tuesday: Hard Freeze. Morning temperatures in the 20s. Highs in the low 50s. Sunny Skies.

Alert Day Wednesday: Hard Freeze. Morning temperatures in the 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunny Skies.

Thanksgiving: Sun & Clouds. Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the mid 60s.

