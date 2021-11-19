SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

CDC: Vials found in lab freezer contain no trace of virus that causes smallpox

FILE - This 1975 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
FILE - This 1975 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a cluster of smallpox viruses.(Fred Murphy | Fred Murphy/CDC via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Frozen vials labeled “Smallpox” that were discovered in a freezer at a vaccine research facility in Pennsylvania “contain no trace of virus known to cause smallpox,” federal health officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that testing showed the vials contain “vaccinia, the virus used in smallpox vaccine” and not the variola virus, which causes smallpox.

The CDC had said Monday that the vials “were incidentally discovered by a laboratory worker” who was wearing gloves and a face mask while cleaning out the freezer. The CDC said no one was exposed to the contents.

Mark O’Neill, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, told the New York Times that the vials were found at a Merck facility in Montgomery County.

It was not clear why the vials were in the freezer. The CDC said it was “in close contact with state and local health officials, law enforcement, and the World Health Organization” about the findings.

Smallpox is a deadly, infectious disease that plagued the world for centuries and killed nearly a third of the people it infected. Victims suffered scorching fever and body aches, and then spots and blisters that would leave survivors with pitted scars.

The United States ended routine childhood vaccination against the disease by the early 1970s and said the last natural outbreak in the country occurred in 1949. In 1980, the World Health Assembly declared smallpox eradicated.

There are two sites designated by the WHO where stocks of variola virus are stored and used for research: the CDC facility in Atlanta and a center in Russia.

Smallpox research in the United States focuses on the development of vaccines, drugs and diagnostic tests to protect people against smallpox in the event that it is used as an agent of bioterrorism, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerton schools on lockdown as deputies hunt for armed suspect
Search for suspect in shooting leads to several school lockdowns in Summerton
The call of the man with a weapon on the school’s campus is believed to be unfounded by the...
Social media post causes Northside Christian Academy to go on lockdown
Two men face allegations of excessive force in their roles as Kershaw County Sheriff's deputies.
Argument between neighbors turns deadly, Kershaw Co. deputies investigating
CPD identifies suspect in fatal shooting
Suspect in deadly shooting identified by Columbia police
FWPD investigates suspicious death
Juveniles gain access to staff keys at DJJ, SLED called to assist

Latest News

File photo of a student opening their locker at Ishpeming High School.
Orangeburg County high school evacuated for smoking AC unit
President Joe Biden arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical...
Biden to have routine colonoscopy, transfer power to Harris
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., presides over House passage of President Joe...
Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill passes divided House
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jury to return for 4th day of deliberations