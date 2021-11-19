SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Car found with 4 dead inside during hunt for ex-officer and daughters

This image provided by the Baltimore County Police Department show former Maryland County...
This image provided by the Baltimore County Police Department show former Maryland County Police Officer Robert Vicosa and Baltimore County Police Sgt. Tia Bynum. Four people were found dead Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, inside a car which matched the description of a vehicle connected to the former Maryland police officer accused of taking off with his daughters in Pennsylvania, authorities say. Elena Russo, spokeswoman for Maryland State Police, declined to identify the four victims because family hadn't been notified and the investigation was ongoing. But she said police believe they know who the victims are.(Baltimore County Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Four people were found dead Thursday inside a car which matched the description of a vehicle connected to a former Maryland police officer accused of taking off with his daughters in Pennsylvania, authorities say.

Elena Russo, spokeswoman for Maryland State Police, told a news conference that Pennsylvania State Police were attempting a to stop a car that may be related to an incident in Baltimore County when they found the four.

Russo said after the car crossed over from Pennsylvania into Maryland, it ran off the highway and struck a fence line. She said Maryland troopers surrounded the car and tried to make contact with the people inside.

“Our crisis negotiation team made several attempts to contact the occupants of the vehicle,” Russo said. “After receiving no response and low visibility inside the vehicle because of a thick layer of smoke that was contained in the interior of the vehicle, police made entry into the passenger side.”

Troopers found the driver and three people in the back seat, Russo said, adding that two of the three in the backseat were juveniles. She said all four occupants appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, and that three of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

She said one of the juveniles was pronounced dead at a hospital in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Russo declined to identify the four victims because family hadn’t been notified and the investigation was ongoing. But she said police believe they know who the victims are.

“Investigators do believe this incident is potentially related to two other incidents one in Maryland, and one in Pennsylvania,” she said.

Former Maryland County Police Officer Robert Vicosa carjacked and kidnapped a driver Wednesday afternoon in Cockeysville, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said at a news conference in York, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. The driver was later released unharmed, Hyatt said.

Vicosa had a handgun and was accompanied by two young girls and Baltimore County Police Sgt. Tia Bynum, police said.

Police in York County, Pennsylvania, said Vicosa assaulted his estranged wife over 24 hours at her home there starting Sunday, news outlets reported. Police said she escaped to contact authorities, but when they reached the home Monday, Vicosa and the girls — ages 7 and 6 — were gone.

Investigators traced Vicosa’s phone to Bynum’s home, but she wasn’t forthcoming, police said. When they returned to her home later, she was gone, they said.

Vicosa was terminated in August, and Bynum is suspended and stripped of her police powers in relation to the situation, Baltimore County Police spokesman Kevin Gay said. He didn’t elaborate on how Vicosa and Bynum were connected.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerton schools on lockdown as deputies hunt for armed suspect
Search for suspect in shooting leads to several school lockdowns in Summerton
The call of the man with a weapon on the school’s campus is believed to be unfounded by the...
Social media post causes Northside Christian Academy to go on lockdown
Two men face allegations of excessive force in their roles as Kershaw County Sheriff's deputies.
Argument between neighbors turns deadly, Kershaw Co. deputies investigating
CPD identifies suspect in fatal shooting
Suspect in deadly shooting identified by Columbia police
FWPD investigates suspicious death
Juveniles gain access to staff keys at DJJ, SLED called to assist

Latest News

File photo of Christmas tree
Holiday Events happening in the Midlands
Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt addressed Sgt. Tia Bynum, asking for the safe...
Authorities plea for kidnapped girls' safe return
wis
First Alert Day posted for more frost for Saturday morning
President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for...
Biden to get routine physical exam, his first as president
Deputies say the victim was a 48-year-old woman whose body was found in the backyard of a...
Man in custody for death of girlfriend in Sumter County, deputies say