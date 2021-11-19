SkyView
BREAKING: No charges filed in alleged Richland Two school incident

File photo of Sheriff Leon Lott addressing the public
File photo of Sheriff Leon Lott addressing the public(Nick Neville)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday that no charges will be filed against a Richland Two school administrator who was accused of sexual misconduct.

Allegations came out during a Richland Two School District board meeting on Tuesday. The school district says it took the video of the child’s parent speaking at the meeting off their website in order to protect the identity of the staff member and the child.

RELATED: Richland Two responds to allegations against staff member

After investigating the claims by interviewing multiple witnesses and individuals involved and reviewing surveillance video from the school, investigators determined that the incident did not occur how the child described it, according to RCSD.

The investigation into the allegations began on Monday after the parent of the elementary student raised concerns.

“As parents, we want to believe that our kids are always truthful with us, but sometimes it turns out that’s not the case,” Sheriff Lott said. “However, we have a duty to make sure that any allegations are fully and completely investigated so that appropriate action can be when warranted.”

Richland Two and the school involved cooperated fully throughout the investigation and have been notified of the findings, according to Lott.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

