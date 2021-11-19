SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Biden to replace 2 DeJoy allies on US Postal board

A Trump appointee, Louis DeJoy became a political lightning rod during the 2020 elections as...
A Trump appointee, Louis DeJoy became a political lightning rod during the 2020 elections as changes he made to the postal service slowed delivery times during a key period when voters were trying to mail in their ballots
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Joe Biden announced plans Friday to nominate two new members to the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, a potential first step in removing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

A Trump appointee, DeJoy became a political lightning rod during the 2020 elections as changes he made to the postal service slowed delivery times during a key period when voters were trying to mail in their ballots. Biden is replacing two of DeJoy’s backers on the board, chair Ron Bloom and John Barger. However, the president would likely have to make additional appointments as terms expire in order for the board to replace DeJoy.

The president is nominating Daniel Tangherlini and Derek Kan to the board. Up to nine governors appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate can serve on the board. And to give the board joint partisan representation, only five governors can belong to the same political party.

Tangherlini works as the managing director of the Emerson Collective, a private philanthropic firm. He served as the administrator of the General Services Administration during the Obama presidency and also as the chief financial officer of the Treasury Department.

“If confirmed, I look forward to serving and working to make sure the Postal Service is run as efficiently and effectively as possible,” Tangherlini said in a statement.

Kan is an executive at Deliverr, an ecommerce fulfillment startup. During the Trump presidency, he was the deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget and also served as the under secretary for policy at the Transportation Department. He also worked as a policy adviser to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

Kan said he “will work to strengthen the Postal Service so that it will continue to serve the American people well into the future.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerton schools on lockdown as deputies hunt for armed suspect
Search for suspect in shooting leads to several school lockdowns in Summerton
The call of the man with a weapon on the school’s campus is believed to be unfounded by the...
Social media post causes Northside Christian Academy to go on lockdown
Two men face allegations of excessive force in their roles as Kershaw County Sheriff's deputies.
Argument between neighbors turns deadly, Kershaw Co. deputies investigating
Johnathan Cole
Man arrested after child brings handgun to a Sumter elementary school
Deputies say the victim was a 48-year-old woman whose body was found in the backyard of a...
Man in custody for death of girlfriend in Sumter County, deputies say

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jury returns for 4th day of deliberations
File photo of a student opening their locker at Ishpeming High School.
Orangeburg County high school evacuated for smoking AC unit
File photo of Sheriff Leon Lott addressing the public
BREAKING: No charges filed in alleged Richland Two school incident
Orangeburg County high school evacuated for smoking AC unit
Orangeburg County high school evacuated for smoking AC unit