Biden to get routine physical exam, his first as president

President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for his first routine physical exam as president.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for his first routine physical exam as president.

Plans for the physical were announced in an early morning tweet by White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Biden, 78, had his last full exam in December 2019, when doctors found the former vice president to be “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” according to a doctor’s report at the time.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who has been Biden’s primary care physician since 2009, wrote in a three-page note that the then-presidential candidate was in overall good shape.

