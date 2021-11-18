“We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium.” Cam Newton giving away 50 tickets to upcoming Panthers game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been a week since quarterback Cam Newton returned to the Carolina Panthers, and ahead of his first home game back on Sunday, he’s making sure to help fill up Bank of America Stadium.

During his weekly press conference on Thursday, Newton said he will be giving away 50 tickets for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team to fans who have rarely or never been to a Panthers game.

He said 40 tickets will go to various programs around Charlotte and the other 10 will be given out on ‘Iconic Saga’ social media channels. Newton is partnering with the Panthers to do this.

“I would hope their experience will be something that would be life-changing, groundbreaking and obviously something that would give us the added push to win a football game on Sunday,” Newton said. “We need to bring the pride back to Carolina.”

Newton scored a rushing touchdown and threw for a TD against the Arizona Cardinals in limited snaps on Sunday, and head coach Matt Rhule told reporters this week that Newton is ‘trending’ towards being the start this week.

During Newton’s presser Thursday, he was wearing a shirt saying “We back,” after he screamed “I’m back” following his first TD in Arizona.

“We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium,” he said.

The game will not only be Newton’s first game back at Bank of America Stadium but former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, who coached for nine years, will be on the opposing sideline as Washington’s HC.

“This is not about me, not about him,” Newton said. “He knows how I feel about him and what it’s going to be on Sunday.”

Cam Newton speaks to the media on Thursday https://t.co/6vYDmi4k7w — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.