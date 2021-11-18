Social media video of Belton man trying to meet 14-year-old boy lands him in jail, police say

BELTON, S.C. (WIS) - An Upstate man police say was seen on a YouTube video trying to meet a 14-year-old has been arrested.

Belton police say a video shared on social media showed Oliver Joseph Hall, 44, trying to meet up with the boy.

After discovering the video, police said they began investigating.

With the help of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, police said they arrested Hall at his home.

Hall is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, police said.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.