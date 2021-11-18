SkyView
Social media video of Belton man trying to meet 14-year-old boy lands him in jail, police say

Oliver Joseph Hall, 44, charged with criminal solicitation of a minor
Oliver Joseph Hall
Oliver Joseph Hall(Belton Police)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, S.C. (WIS) - An Upstate man police say was seen on a YouTube video trying to meet a 14-year-old has been arrested.

Belton police say a video shared on social media showed Oliver Joseph Hall, 44, trying to meet up with the boy.

After discovering the video, police said they began investigating.

With the help of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, police said they arrested Hall at his home.

Hall is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, police said.

