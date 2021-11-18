SkyView
Police give tips on how to prevent porch pirates after incident in neighborhood

Photo of alleged porch pirate and suspect car
Photo of alleged porch pirate and suspect car(Sumter Police Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police are searching for porch pirates in Sumter.

The Sumter Police Department sent out a message to the public on Thursday, warning that porch pirate thefts have already started.

A man captured on a doorbell camera can be seen taking a package from a home. He is wearing a dark-colored hoodie/jacket, khaki pants, gray shoes and a dark-colored hat.

A red or burgundy, older-model car can be seen during the theft.

If you have any information, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Police posted the following tips to help prevent the thefts:

  • Have your packages delivered to a secure, occupied location. Some businesses provide convenience lockers for deliveries and pickup.
  • Schedule delivery times and keep tracking information
  • Ship packages to your workplace
  • Require a signature
  • Install security cameras as a deterrent
  • Pay attention to your surroundings. If you sense something could be amiss, notify law enforcement immediately. When possible provide descriptions such as height and weight, clothing type and color, vehicle make and model, direction of travel, etc.

