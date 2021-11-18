SkyView
Packaging up love for foster children

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - These are the faces of some really precious children in our state. There are about 500 kids in foster care in Richland County this year.

The Richland County Foster Parent Association is spearheading sponsorship opportunities for each of these young ones. And you can play a key role in bettering their lives this Christmas season.

Lauren Pittard is the vice president of the Richland County Foster Parent Association and the organization’s holiday committee chairperson. She joined WIS Midday to explain the needs foster children face because of what they’ve been through.

Foster Kids
Foster Kids(WIS)

To sponsor a foster child through the Richland County Foster Parent Association, you can purchase and deliver gifts, send gift cards, or make a financial donation.

To sign up and get more details, go to www.rcfpa.org/HolidaySponsors

