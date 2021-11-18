Officers find no weapon after Northside Christian Academy campus search

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department responded to a call Thursday of a man with a possible weapon at Northside Christian Academy.

The call of the man with a weapon on the school’s campus is believed to be unfounded by the Lexington Police Department.

Northside Christian Academy Head of Schools Pastor Scott Crede says the incident appeared to be a prank by a student from another school.

Officers searched Northside Christian Academy’s property to ensure there were no threats to students and staff Thursday after receiving a call about a potential weapon at the school.

The building is currently being searched a second time to ensure there is no one still inside, according to police.

The staff of Northside Christian Academy are working to reunite students with their parents near Sunset Boulevard.

The Lexington County Public Information Officer Sergeant Cameron Mortenson responded to the incident.

