Looking for holiday events happening in the Midlands? Look no further. Below are cities, counties, areas and towns and the events they have planned for the holidays. (Alphabetical order by name)

This list will be periodically updated with new events.

CAMDEN

December 4- Holiday Market

Free admission with a donation to a local youth group

9 a.m. tp 2 p.m.

Featuring a variety of artisans, crafters, vendors, foodies and more

December 4- Annual Sip & Shop

Tickets are $5

1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Paddock (514 Rutledge St, Camden, SC 29020)

“Artisan vendors fill The Paddock for the second annual Sip & Shop! Entry fee is $5.00 and includes a beverage. Relax at the bar or on our patio and listen to live music and get your Christmas shopping done! Snacks & samples provided by Chef Tripp Guinn with The Catery on Broad!”

December 11- Camden Christmas Parade

Starts at 10 a.m.

CHESTER COUNTY

December 11- Richburg Christmas Parade

Starts at 11 a.m.

Richburg Fire-Rescue (224 N Main St, Richburg, SC 29729)

CLARENDON

November 21- Clarendon Christmas Spectacular

Gymnastic and Dance performances

Tickets are $5

Starts at 5 p.m.

Weldon Auditorium (7 Maple St, Manning, SC 29102)

COLUMBIA

Select evenings in November and December- Lights Before Chrismas at Riverbanks Zoon

FAIRFIELD COUNTY

November 27- Shop Small Saturday in Winnsboro

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

128 S. Congress Street, Winnsboro, SC 29180

Support small businesses, local crafters and vendors

LANCASTER

November 20- American Legion Post 31 Fundraiser Concert

$10 at the gate

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Food trucks, bands, prizes, bouncy houses and more

BRING YOUR OWN CHAIR

November 22- Great Falls Christmas Parade

Starts at 3 p.m.

December 4- Christmas in the City

Free trolley rides, free crafts, free pictures with Santa - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas Parade - 5 p.m. Location: Downtown Main Street

Christmas Bazaar - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tree Lighting - 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

December 10-12- Lancaster Christmas Experience

Tickets are $5

Friday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More information here

LEXINGTON (County and Town)

December 2- Town of Lexington Snowball Festival

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Icehouse Amphitheater (107 W Main St, Lexington, SC 29072)

Pick up Gingerbread People or Reindeer cookie kits, shop with local vendors

December 3- Christmas Tree Lighting and Movie

6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Icehouse Amphitheater (107 W Main St, Lexington, SC 29072)

The Muppet Christmas Carol (rated G) starts at 7:30 p.m.

LUGOFF-ELGIN

November 30 to January 3- Kershaw County Tinsel Trail

5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ( check schedule

50 decorated trees, light displays and bonfires for s’mores

December 2- Christmas Tree lighting in Elgin

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Potter Community Church

Food trucks start serving at 6 p.m.

Tree lighting starts at 7 p.m.

December 4- Elgin Catfish Stomp Parade and Festival

Starts at 10 a.m.

December 11- 2021 Lights of Lugoff Parade

Starts at 6:30 p.m.

SUMTER COUNTY

November 20- Feed the Homeless and Less Fortunate with Gift of Ministry

Meet at the Silver Spoon Event Center (670 W Liberty Street, Sumter, SC 29150) at 11 a.m. to box the meals

November 20- Silver Bells Arts and Craft Show

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

30 S Artillery Drive, Sumter, SC 29150

Hosted by Saving Sumter’s Strays

December 4- Old McCaskill Farm 12th Annual Country Christmas Trunk Show

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old McCaskill Farm (377 Cantey Lane, Rembert, SC 29128)

Wool products, farm fresh meats, Ashley’s frozen meals and more, artisans, jewelry, Christmas decor, and more

More info here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.