Looking for holiday events happening in the Midlands? Look no further. Below are cities, counties, areas and towns and the events they have planned for the holidays. (Alphabetical order by name)
CAMDEN
December 4- Holiday Market
- Free admission with a donation to a local youth group
- 9 a.m. tp 2 p.m.
- Featuring a variety of artisans, crafters, vendors, foodies and more
December 4- Annual Sip & Shop
- Tickets are $5
- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Paddock (514 Rutledge St, Camden, SC 29020)
- “Artisan vendors fill The Paddock for the second annual Sip & Shop! Entry fee is $5.00 and includes a beverage. Relax at the bar or on our patio and listen to live music and get your Christmas shopping done! Snacks & samples provided by Chef Tripp Guinn with The Catery on Broad!”
December 11- Camden Christmas Parade
- Starts at 10 a.m.
CHESTER COUNTY
December 11- Richburg Christmas Parade
- Starts at 11 a.m.
- Richburg Fire-Rescue (224 N Main St, Richburg, SC 29729)
CLARENDON
November 21- Clarendon Christmas Spectacular
- Gymnastic and Dance performances
- Tickets are $5
- Starts at 5 p.m.
- Weldon Auditorium (7 Maple St, Manning, SC 29102)
COLUMBIA
Select evenings in November and December- Lights Before Chrismas at Riverbanks Zoon
FAIRFIELD COUNTY
November 27- Shop Small Saturday in Winnsboro
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 128 S. Congress Street, Winnsboro, SC 29180
- Support small businesses, local crafters and vendors
LANCASTER
November 20- American Legion Post 31 Fundraiser Concert
- $10 at the gate
- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Food trucks, bands, prizes, bouncy houses and more
- BRING YOUR OWN CHAIR
November 22- Great Falls Christmas Parade
- Starts at 3 p.m.
December 4- Christmas in the City
- Free trolley rides, free crafts, free pictures with Santa - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Christmas Parade - 5 p.m.
- Location: Downtown Main Street
- Christmas Bazaar - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tree Lighting - 7 p.m.
December 10-12- Lancaster Christmas Experience
- Tickets are $5
- Friday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
LEXINGTON (County and Town)
December 2- Town of Lexington Snowball Festival
- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Icehouse Amphitheater (107 W Main St, Lexington, SC 29072)
- Pick up Gingerbread People or Reindeer cookie kits, shop with local vendors
December 3- Christmas Tree Lighting and Movie
- 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Icehouse Amphitheater (107 W Main St, Lexington, SC 29072)
- The Muppet Christmas Carol (rated G) starts at 7:30 p.m.
LUGOFF-ELGIN
November 30 to January 3- Kershaw County Tinsel Trail
- 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (check schedule)
- 50 decorated trees, light displays and bonfires for s’mores
December 2- Christmas Tree lighting in Elgin
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Potter Community Church
- Food trucks start serving at 6 p.m.
- Tree lighting starts at 7 p.m.
December 4- Elgin Catfish Stomp Parade and Festival
- Starts at 10 a.m.
December 11- 2021 Lights of Lugoff Parade
- Starts at 6:30 p.m.
SUMTER COUNTY
November 20- Feed the Homeless and Less Fortunate with Gift of Ministry
- Meet at the Silver Spoon Event Center (670 W Liberty Street, Sumter, SC 29150) at 11 a.m. to box the meals
November 20- Silver Bells Arts and Craft Show
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 30 S Artillery Drive, Sumter, SC 29150
- Hosted by Saving Sumter’s Strays
December 4- Old McCaskill Farm 12th Annual Country Christmas Trunk Show
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Old McCaskill Farm (377 Cantey Lane, Rembert, SC 29128)
- Wool products, farm fresh meats, Ashley’s frozen meals and more, artisans, jewelry, Christmas decor, and more
