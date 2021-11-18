Guy Fieri opens new restaurant at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WYFF) - Guy Fieri is bringing Flavortown to the Carolinas.

North Carolina’s Harrah’s Cherokee Casino has added Guy Fieri’s Cherokee Kitchen + Bar to their resort.

Located on the first floor of the Cherokee tower, Guy Fieri’s Cherokee Kitchen + Bar features a 200-seat restaurant with multi-award-winning menu items like the Signature Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Wings and Motley Que Pulled Pork.

Chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best-Selling author and Emmy Award-winning TV host, Guy Fieri, is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary stars. In 2019, Guy received a star on the celebrated Hollywood Walk Fame, a rare feat for a chef.

For more information on Guy Fieri’s Cherokee Kitchen + Bar at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, as well as its hours of operation, click here.

