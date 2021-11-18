SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Get your taste buds ready for the 2021 Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One word. Yum.

This Sunday, Beth Shalom Synagogue presents the 13th anniversary of their Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival. Randy Stark is the president-elect of Beth Shalom Synagogue. He joined WIS Midday to highlight this special event that gives the area a taste of Jewish culture.

Prepare your taste buds as you won’t go home hungry. A wide selection of meals and desserts will be available. Another year, another table full of delicious Jewish foods and baked goods.

Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival is this Sunday, November 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Beth Shalom Synagogue. That is located at 5827 N. Trenholm Road in Columbia’s Forest Acres neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Richland School District Two
Richland Two responds to allegations against staff member
Daniel Rickenmann City of Columbia
Daniel Rickenmann elected Columbia’s next mayor
Summerton schools on lockdown as deputies hunt for armed suspect
Search for suspect in shooting leads to several school lockdowns in Summerton
FWPD investigates suspicious death
Juveniles gain access to staff keys at DJJ, SLED called to assist
Suspected gunman in Lexington Co. double homicide identified by coroner
Suspected gunman in Lexington Co. double homicide identified by coroner

Latest News

Packaging up love for foster children
Packaging up love for foster children
Elf the Musical is on stage now
Elf the Musical is on stage now
Elf the Musical is on stage now
Elf the Musical is on stage now
The 55th Annual Governor's Carolighting at the South Carolina State House will be held Sunday...
Date set for 55th Annual Governor’s Carolighting