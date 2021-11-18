Get your taste buds ready for the 2021 Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One word. Yum.

This Sunday, Beth Shalom Synagogue presents the 13th anniversary of their Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival. Randy Stark is the president-elect of Beth Shalom Synagogue. He joined WIS Midday to highlight this special event that gives the area a taste of Jewish culture.

Prepare your taste buds as you won’t go home hungry. A wide selection of meals and desserts will be available. Another year, another table full of delicious Jewish foods and baked goods.

Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival is this Sunday, November 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Beth Shalom Synagogue. That is located at 5827 N. Trenholm Road in Columbia’s Forest Acres neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.