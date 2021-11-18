SkyView
23rd man arrested in LCSD online predator operation

Steven Wright, Michael Najera, and Hampton Short
Steven Wright, Michael Najera, and Hampton Short(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man with ties to South Carolina is accused of sending sexually suggestive messages to law enforcement officers who were posing as minors as part of an online predator operation.

Steven Leslie Wright, 49, of Florida is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor as well as other charges, according to arrest warrants.

“Wright in the 23rd man arrested as part of the monthlong operation we hosted in the summer with the Lexington Police Department and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Wright is a previous sex offender who failed to stay current with South Carolina’s sex offender registry, according to Koon.

“He used the Meet24 app to send messages and pictures to a person he believed was a 13-year-old girl,” Koon said. “Wright was arrested last month in Pickens County.”

The two other men in the photo above recently turned themselves in on charges stemming from this same operation.

Those men are Michael Najera, 23, of North Carolina, and Hampton Short, 30, of North Carolina.

No children were ever used or placed in danger during this operation, according to Koon.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

