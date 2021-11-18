First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather moves into the Midlands just in time for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our temperatures will be taking a big drop as we move through the weekend.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies in the Midlands as a cold front pushes through the area. A stray sprinkle/shower is possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

· Get ready for a big temperature change right into your weekend.

· High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Friday under mostly sunny skies.

· By Saturday morning, temperatures will drop into the lower 30s. We could see frost around. Highs will only climb into the upper 50s by Saturday afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

· On Sunday, highs will warm into the upper 60s under partly sunny skies. A few late day showers are possible in advance of our next cold front.

· A few showers are possible into Monday (30% chance). Highs will be in the lower 60s.

· We’ll most likely have a hard freeze Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

First Alert Weather Story:

WIS (WIS)

As we move through your Thursday night, we’ll see partly cloudy skies in the Midlands as a cold front sweeps through the area. An isolated shower or sprinkle could develop early, but we’re not expecting a lot of rain out of this front. It will be cool. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

WIS (WIS)

If you have a chance, make sure you check out the partial lunar eclipse early Friday morning! The event will begin in Columbia around 1:02 a.m., but you probably won’t notice the partial eclipse until about 2:18 a.m. The lunar eclipse will peak around 4:02 a.m. By 7:03 a.m., the event will end. You won’t need special glasses to see the partial eclipse. However, a few clouds will be around early Friday, so keep that in mind. Enjoy and bundle up!

WIS (WIS)

Going through the day on Friday, highs will be in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.

WIS (WIS)

For Saturday, morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Some patchy frost is possible. Take care of your pets, plants and elderly neighbors. We’ll see highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

By Sunday, high temperatures will climb into the upper 60s. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A few late day showers are possible Sunday as a cold front pushes through the area.

Showers are also possible into Monday as the cold front crosses the area. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

WIS (WIS)

By Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, temperatures will be cold enough for a hard freeze in parts of the Midlands. Temperatures will dip into the 20s and 30s.

For Thanksgiving, we’re tracking partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

WIS (WIS)

Tonight: Clouds Around. Stray Shower Early. Cool. Low temperatures in the low 50s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Cool & Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Saturday: Sun and Clouds. A Bit Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Late Day Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny Skies. Cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving: Sun & Clouds. Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 60s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.