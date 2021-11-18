Clarendon Hall on lockdown due to manhunt

CLARENDON, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon Hall is on lockdown due to a manhunt in the Summerton area.

School officials say parents should not bring students to school until they receive an all-clear from officials.

A deputy is inside the school and those who have already been dropped off are said to be safe and secure.

The school put out a message on their Facebook page that said the phone system is not working.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

