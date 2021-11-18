SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Clarendon Hall on lockdown due to manhunt

FWPD investigates suspicious death
FWPD investigates suspicious death(WPTA)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARENDON, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon Hall is on lockdown due to a manhunt in the Summerton area.

School officials say parents should not bring students to school until they receive an all-clear from officials.

A deputy is inside the school and those who have already been dropped off are said to be safe and secure.

The school put out a message on their Facebook page that said the phone system is not working.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Richland School District Two
Richland Two responds to allegations against staff member
Daniel Rickenmann City of Columbia
Daniel Rickenmann elected Columbia’s next mayor
Suspected gunman in Lexington Co. double homicide identified by coroner
Suspected gunman in Lexington Co. double homicide identified by coroner
FWPD investigates suspicious death
Juveniles gain access to staff keys at DJJ, SLED called to assist
Election Day 2021
Runoff Election Results

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Warm temps today, isolated showers possible then an major cool-down for this weekend
Change this caption before publishing
Argument between neighbors turns deadly, Kershaw Co. deputies investigating
first alert
First Alert Forecast 11/17
The South Carolina State Election Commission said that voters can have confidence in the...
Election officials say voters should have confidence in voting system vendor despite issue in Columbia runoff