Two suspects accused of breaking into storage unit arrested

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people accused of breaking into a storage unit Tuesday morning.

According to arrest warrants, Jeremy Jivers, 38, and Tanya Kelley, 47, were charged with second-degree burglary.

Jivers was also charged with financial identity theft, and Kelley was also charged with providing false information to law enforcement and drug possession charges after deputies were called to the U-Haul Storage location on Jamil Road.

The Lexington County Sheriff, Jay Koon said a deputy apprehended Kelley first and other deputies helped detain Jivers at another unit around the St. Andrews area.

Koon said the suspects climbed the fence and entered the facility without the owner’s permission. Investigators said Jivers and Kelley were there to steal items from storage units.

“Kelley gave deputies a false name while she was detained,” Koon said.

Deputies then found pills and meth in Kelley’s bag after she admitted to having needles in her possession.

“We plan to keep an eye on the storage facilities along and near the St. Andrews corridor,” Koon said. “We encourage anyone who sees someone or something that looks suspicious, or anything that seems out of place, to give us a call immediately.”

Deputies arrested Jivers and Kelley at the storage facility and transported them to the Lexington County Detention Center.

